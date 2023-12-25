Overnight, Air Defense Destroys 28 Attack Drones, Two Missiles, Two Russian Jet Fighters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack UAVs, an Kh-59 guided missile, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile, and two enemy fighters in the Ukrainian sky
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
At night on December 25, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the areas of Chauda, Balaklava (temporarily occupied Crimea) and two aircraft missiles.
As a result of the air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 28 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions.
During the air attack, the enemy also used an Kh-59 guided missile in the Zaporizhzhia direction and an Kh-31P anti-aircraft missile from the Black Sea.
Both missiles were destroyed.
The Air Force's anti-aircraft missile units also destroyed two enemy aircraft: Su-34 in the Donetsk region (reported on the evening of December 24) and Su-30SM over the Black Sea.
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 760 Russian invaders.
