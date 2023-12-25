Azerbaijan Funds Overhaul Of Goychay District's Highway - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan has been allocated 1.4 million manat for overhaul of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh (218 km)-Potu-Ulashli-Shikhli-Ungutlu-Charaka-Charaja-Shikhlar-Khalitli-Yeniarkh-Gajiagabeyli highway of Goychay district, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated