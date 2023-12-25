Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Awarded Sharaf Order - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Secretary of
Azerbaijan's Security Council Ramil Usubov was awarded "Sharaf"
Order for his productive activities in state service in the
country, Trend reports.
President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.