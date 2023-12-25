               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Awarded Sharaf Order - Decree


12/25/2023 3:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Ramil Usubov was awarded "Sharaf" Order for his productive activities in state service in the country, Trend reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search