Majid Chaibasarsky Awarded Emek Order Of II Degree Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Majid
Chaibasarsky awarded "Emek" Order of II degree for his productive
activities in state service in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.