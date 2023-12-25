President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Holding Yukselish Competition In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on events related to the holding of the next "Yukselish" competition in 2024, Trend reports.

One million manat ($590,000) is allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan from the President of Azerbaijan's reserve fund provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 to carry out current work related to the holding of the next "Yukselish" competition in 2024.