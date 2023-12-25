President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Holding Yukselish Competition In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on events
related to the holding of the next "Yukselish" competition in 2024,
Trend reports.
One million manat ($590,000) is allocated to the Ministry of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan from the President of Azerbaijan's
reserve fund provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for
2023 to carry out current work related to the holding of the next
"Yukselish" competition in 2024.
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.