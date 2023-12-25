Palestinian Dr. Operates Health Clinic For Displaced In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by: Wesam Abu-Zaid)

GAZA, Dec 24 (KUNA) - Dr. Hassan Al-Gahwajy opened a health clinic to help treat displaced Palestinians in Gaza, which healthcare system was devastated by the continuous Israeli aggression since October seventh.

Dr. Al-Gahwajy told KUNA that he works as a consultant cardiologist at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, but was forced to move with his family carrying only a few medical equipment.

They had to move from the eastern region, to Rafah the southernmost region, due forced displacement by the Israeli aggressors.

The doctor affirmed that the clinic was accepting patients to help alleviate their pain and bandage their wounds until they were able to reach a hospital in Rafah.

Thousands of Palestinians now live in tents in Rafah city who have been displaced from all governorates in Gaza, suffering from lack of medical facilities and the overcrowding of Mohammed Yousef Al-Najar Hospital with the injured. (end)

