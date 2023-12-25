USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.338

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized on Monday at KD 0.307, as well as the Euro at KD 0.338, compared to Sunday's rates, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

The CBK said in its daily bulletin that the British Pound Sterling went down by 0.12 percent to reach KD 0.389, while the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen stood at KD 0.359 and KD 0.002, respectively. (end)

