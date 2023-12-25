Alia Bhatt Gets A Kiss From Ranbir, Poses With Soni Razdan, Shaheen At Christmas Bash

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who attended an intimate Christmas celebration at her father Mahesh Bhatt's residence, dropped photos from the party, expressing that she is "grateful for this bunch."

Alia attended the Christmas bash with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen, filmmaker Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

The '2 States' actress looked her gorgeous best in an olive green coloured one-shoulder dress, and a Santa headband. With a no-makeup look, Alia flaunted her natural glow and dimpled smile.

The pictures show Alia adorably holding her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen close to her.

The other photo shows Ranbir and Alia sitting on the couch, with the former holding his ladylove tightly and giving her a kiss on the cheeks.

We also see Alia swirling around in a joyous manner, and get a cute glimpse of Christmas decoration with her daughter Raha's name on it.

She also shared a selfie with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan.

The 'Gully Boy' actress captioned the post:“Grateful for this bunch., grateful for so so much.. merry merry Christmas & happy happy always.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has 'Jigra' in the pipeline.

