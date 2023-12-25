Moci Recalls Mercedes G Class 2020-2022 Models

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes G Class, 2020-2022 models, as the software of the engine electronics control unit does not correspond to the factory current series production configuration.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out. The Ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, through its Call Centre - 16001 and Email - [email protected] ; and the ministry's social media accounts.