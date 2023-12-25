UDST, Elegancia Healthcare Partner For Research, Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Elegancia Healthcare (a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant step forward in collaboration between healthcare and higher education sectors in Qatar.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, and Joseph Hazel, Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Healthcare during a ceremony held at UDST, in the presence of officials from both entities.

This partnership is designed to establish a robust cooperation framework reflecting a shared commitment to advancing Qatar's health, social, and economic goals. The MoU covers many areas of collaboration notably designing and developing academic programmes, providing practical and preceptorship opportunities at Elegancia Healthcare for UDST students, and supporting them in their capstone projects.

Both parties will also collaborate on continuing education in various fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, computing, and information technology. The MoU includes plans for joint research projects aligned with Qatar's national research priorities and areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the agreement facilitates cross-appointments, allowing Elegancia Healthcare practitioners to engage in teaching and research supervision at UDST, and UDST faculty to participate in clinical practice at Elegancia Healthcare. Both institutions have also committed to organise joint conferences, seminars, workshops, and health-awareness campaigns, along with other outreach activities.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi commented on the MoU, stating that:“This collaboration is a milestone in bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical healthcare applications. It offers our students and faculty unique opportunities to contribute directly to the advancement of healthcare in Qatar. This is also an opportunity for knowledge sharing, where the exchange of health practitioners and faculty contributes to the enhancement of applied education standards, which we at the university regard as one of our core strengths.”

Joseph Hazel added:“We are excited to be signing this agreement today with UDST. This partnership aligns with our mission to transform and improve healthcare services. Our collaboration is a step towards fostering a new era of healthcare education and research.”

This MoU represents an important initiative in Qatar, promising to enrich the educational landscape and healthcare sector through collaborative efforts.