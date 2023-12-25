Patriarch Pizzaballa Presides Over Midnight Mass In Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- The Patriarch of Jerusalem of the Latins, Card. Pierbattista Pizzaballa presided over midnight Mass at St. Catherine's Church, at the Grotto of the Nativity, in Bethlehem.
The mass was attended by: Chairman of the Higher Presidential Committee to Follow up the Affairs of Churches in Palestine Ramzi Khoury representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Mayor of Bethlehem Hanna Hanania, ambassadors of Jordan, Egypt, Canada, Japan and the Netherlands, Arab member of the Knesset Ayman Odeh, a number of consuls of foreign countries, and a number of Italian mayors.
