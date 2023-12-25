Global Food Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 29.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 7.03%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Food Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Food Diagnostics Market Size is Expected to reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, BioMerieux, Bruker, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., FOSS, Hygiena LLC, R-Biopharm AG, Romer Labs Division Holding and Other key vendors.

New York, United States, Dec. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Diagnostics Market Size to Grow from USD 15.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 29.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.03% during the forecast period.

The Global Food Diagnostics Market is a growing and rapidly evolving sector at the intersection of food safety and technology. This market includes a wide range of diagnostic techniques, tools, and systems designed to ensure the safety, quality, and authenticity of food consumed by people. As public concern grows about foodborne illnesses, contamination, and fraud, so does the demand for dependable food diagnostic solutions. Stricter food safety regulations, increased consumer awareness, and advancements in diagnostic technologies are driving the Global Food Diagnostics Market. Molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and other techniques for detecting contaminants, pathogens, allergens, and adulterants in food are among these technologies. Furthermore, factors such as globalization of the food supply chain influence the market, creating a greater need for rapid and efficient testing methods. Food manufacturers, distributors, and regulators are under increased pressure to ensure the integrity of their products as global trade expands. This has resulted in the use of novel diagnostic tools, such as DNA-based testing and spectroscopy, to provide more accurate and timely results. However, in many developing countries around the world, a lack of adequate facilities, such as well-equipped laboratories and skilled personnel, is a significant barrier to effective food diagnostics market.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Food Diagnostics Market Size By Type (Systems, Test Kits, and Consumables), By Testing Type (Safety and Quality), By Food Tested (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits & vegetables, Processed Food, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 - 2032."

Food Diagnostics Market Price Analysis

Price changes in this market are caused by technological advances, competitive forces, and regulatory changes. Technological progress frequently leads to the development of more efficient and cost-effective diagnostic solutions, potentially driving diagnostic prices down. Stringent regulatory requirements, may increase compliance costs, which may result in higher diagnostic prices.

Food Diagnostics Market Distribution Analysis

The Global Food Diagnostics Market distribution analysis reveals the intricate network by which diagnostic products and solutions reach end users. It includes a variety of channels, such as direct sales, distributors, online platforms, and collaborations with food industry stakeholders. To ensure that their products are widely available, large diagnostic companies frequently use a combination of these channels. Distributors and wholesalers play an important role in broadening market reach, particularly in regions with diverse and extensive food supply chains. Furthermore, online platforms have grown in popularity, providing convenience and accessibility.

Insights by Type

The test kits segment accounted for the highest market share from 2023 to 2032. The test kits market will propel or grow at a faster rate than consumables during the forecast period due to the high demand for accurate, user-friendly, and on-site test results by various key end-users. The growing awareness of testing tools and cost-effective with rapid results technology is expected to add value to the test kits segment in the coming years.

Insights by Testing Type

The safety segment accounted a major market share from 2023 to 2032. Food safety testing is a critical component of the global food industry because it ensures that the products consumed are safe for human consumption. Given the growing concern about foodborne illnesses and outbreaks, it has recently surpassed food quality testing in importance. Food safety testing uses a variety of techniques to detect contaminants, pathogens, and chemical residues in food, protecting consumers from potential health risks.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific will have the fastest market growth between 2023 and 2032. Rapid population growth, urbanization, and an increase in disposable income characterize the Asia Pacific region. Food consumption has increased as the region's population has grown rapidly, particularly in China and India. The demand for processed and packaged foods grows as more people move to cities. Food demand is increasing, which necessitates stringent quality control and safety measures, propelling the food diagnostics market forward.

Europe is expected to lead the Food Diagnostics Market from 2023 to 2032. The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and other countries dominate this region. The strict food safety rules required by the regulator to ensure that food products on the market are safe to eat are expected to drive growth in the European food diagnostics market. As a result of environmental changes, food-related diseases are becoming more common, and the government and various agencies are becoming more concerned about food diagnostics in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Diagnostics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, BioMerieux, Bruker, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., FOSS, Hygiena LLC, R-Biopharm AG, Romer Labs Division Holding, Others, and key vendors

Recent Market Developments

In June 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) established the 6495 triple quadrupole LC/MS system, which is designed specifically for research and testing laboratories dealing with high-volume sample processing. This system achieves exceptional sensitivity with remarkably low detection limits, even when dealing with challenging analytes in complex sample matrices such as omics, food, and environmental samples, by utilizing cutting-edge iFunnel technology. It also maintains precision by using sub-millisecond dwell times. This system effectively addresses the growing demand for precise food safety and quality control measures, establishing Agilent as a market leader and reinforcing its reputation as a trustworthy provider of cutting-edge analytical instruments for food analysis and diagnostics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Food Diagnostics Market, Type Analysis



Systems

Test Kits Consumables

Food Diagnostics Market, Testing Type Analysis



Safety Quality

Food Diagnostics Market, Food Tested Analysis



Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Fruits & vegetables Others

Food Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

