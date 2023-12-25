Election-Related Complaints Are Not Always Well Justified - Azerbaijani CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Complaints
regarding elections sometimes don't have serious grounds, Deputy
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Rovzat Gasimov said at a seminar dedicated to the consideration of
appeals related to voting rights, Trend reports.
He noted that complaints come from both voters and
candidates.
“Occasionally citizens complain out of passion, and occasionally
they complain for political reasons, as we experienced. In all
circumstances, our first purpose is to investigate the allegations
and reach an equitable resolution,” Gasimov emphasized.
He also added that a joint document has been prepared with an
international organization to consider complaints received by the
CEC since 2006.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.