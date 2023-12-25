Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 353,950

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 760 Russian invaders in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Since February 24, 2022, to December 25, 2023, Russia's manpower losses have amounted to 353,950.

Also, Ukraine's forces have destroyed 5,877 Russian main battle tanks (+19 in the past day), 10,919 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 8,347 (+33) artillery systems, 934 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 613 (+2) surface-to-air missile systems, 329 (+2) warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,436 (+32) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,616 (+2) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,075 (+53) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,234 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses coming from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force hit 12 Russian manpower and equipment clusters, an ammunition depot, and a surface-to-air missile system on Sunday.

Air defense forces downed two fighter-bombers, a Su-34 and a Su-30.

Units of the missile forces hit two artillery pieces and a command post of the Russian army.