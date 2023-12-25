Combined Arms Army Holds Graduation Ceremony For Officer Improvement Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Combined Arms Army held the graduation ceremony on the
occasion of the appointment of a group of officers to new positions
after completing the Officers' Improvement Course, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) and playing the
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Deputy Minister of Defence - Commander of the Combined Arms
Army, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev congratulated the officers
on completing the course and being appointed to new positions, as
well as on the upcoming World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New
Year's holiday. He wished each officer honourable service in the
defence of the motherland.
Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Major Ramid Suleymanov
noted that the knowledge and skills acquired during the course will
be applied to improve the combat, socio-political, and
moral-psychological training of military personnel.
Following the speeches, the graduates were awarded certificates
and presents. The course leaders attached the graduation emblem to
the symbolic stumps, and graduates solemnly marched in front of the
podium.
At the end of the ceremony, a photo was taken.
