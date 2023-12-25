Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Rising Global Ambition

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the ever-evolving landscape of global geopolitics, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has emerged as a focal point of strategic importance. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, the SCO's activities have garnered significant attention. Given its expanding membership, the SCO has global ambitions, with a desire to influence both regional and global events.

Established in 2001, the SCO initially included Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as member states. Over the years, its sphere of influence has widened significantly, encompassing India, Iran and Pakistan as member states, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observer states, and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey as“dialogue partners.”

The recent

inclusion

of Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar and Egypt,

signing

memoranda in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marks a noteworthy expansion in its reach.

Collectively, these nations represent a substantial portion of the Asian continent, contributing to 30% of the world's GDP and comprising 40% of the global population. This extensive reach underscores the SCO's potential as a formidable multilateral organization.

The SCO's stated

objectives

revolve around strengthening member relations, fostering cooperation, ensuring peace and security, and advocating for a“new, democratic, just, and rational political and economic international order.” These goals may indicate an intention to reshape international relations and perhaps challenge the existing world order, potentially offering an alternative to the global system.