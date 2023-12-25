Jealousy Leads To Brutal Murder In Delhi, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) A man was brutally killed and his face smashed with stone in west Delhi area due to jealousy over his relationship with a girl, an official said on Monday, adding that they have arrested two accused, including the main conspirator.

The accused was identified as Pawan Tiwari (35), a resident of Vikas Nagar and his accomplice Pawan Singh (24), a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The incident unfolded on December 16, when a police team, during routine area patrolling, discovered the body of an unknown male near the boundary wall of Keshopur Industrial Area DDA Park, defaced with stones and showing signs of brutal violence.

“The crime scene was marked by blood scattered on the ground. Despite initial efforts to identify the deceased, no eyewitnesses were present at the scene,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

A police team was formed to establish the identity of the deceased and the accused. Posters and pamphlets were distributed in nearby areas to gather information.

“On December 20, the family members identified the deceased as Sachin Maurya, after coming across a pamphlet in Nihal Vihar Ganda Nala,” said the DCP.

Further investigation revealed Maurya's connection with a girl and the involvement of Tiwari, a neighbour, in the murder plot due to jealousy over the victim's relationship.

Tiwari and his accomplice Pawan Singh, identified as a friend, were found absconding after the victim's identification.

“Teams were deployed, and on December 22, both accused persons, Tiwari and Singh, were apprehended in the Vikas Nagar area. The police also made crucial recoveries, including the deceased's purse and blood-stained clothing of the accused,” the DCP added.

