Ho-Ho-Home Cooking For Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) 'Tis the season for joy, laughter, and delicious food. If the holiday hustle has left you with little time for elaborate recipes, fear not! Our Christmas treats are here to add a touch of magic to your celebrations. From comforting classics to innovative twists, these recipes promise to fill your home with the irresistible aromas of the season and leave your guests craving more. Fast, flavorful, and fuss-free, these recipes are the perfect solution for those moments when you want to enjoy the festive spirit without spending hours in the kitchen.

Cranberry Pecan Brie Bites: A delightful blend of creamy Brie, tart cranberries and crunchy pecans in a perfect bite-sized holiday indulgence.

Ingredients:

Crescent doughChopped pecansBrie cheeseCranberry sauceFig (for garnish)

Instructions:

Roll out the crescent dough and cut it into sections that will fit into a mini muffin pan the crescent dough sections into the mini muffin pan, pressing them gently to form cups a layer of chopped pecans to the bottom of each crescent dough cup the brie cheese into small pieces and place a piece in each crescent dough cup on top of the pecans a small amount of cranberry sauce over the brie in each cup, ensuring it covers the cheese.

Optionally, garnish each cup with a small piece of fig.

Bake in a microwave for 12-15 minutes, or until the crescent dough is golden brown and the brie is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let the brie bites cool for a few minutes before serving.

Gingerbread Mug Cake: A festive single-serving delight that brings the warm and spicy flavors of the holidays to your mug in minute.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon ground ginger1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon2 tablespoons molasses2 tablespoons milk2 tablespoons melted butter1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. To the dry ingredients, add 2 tablespoons of molasses, 2 tablespoons of milk, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Pour the batter into the mug. Place the mug in a microwave on high for 1 to 1.5 minutes. Keep an eye on it to prevent overflow, as microwave times may vary. After the initial cooking time, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter), the cake is done. If needed, microwave in 10-second intervals until fully cooked. Enhance your gingerbread mug cake experience by adding toppings like whipped cream, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Frosty Cocoa Mint Delight: A decadent fusion of rich cocoa, cool mint, and sweet delight that brings a winter wonderland to your taste buds.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk2 tablespoons chocolate syrup1/4 teaspoon peppermint extractWhipped creamCrushed candy canes for garnishChocolate shavings for garnish

Instructions:

In a shaker or mixing glass, combine the milk, chocolate syrup, and peppermint extract. Shake or stir well to ensure the ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Chill the mix in a refrigerator for 30 minutes. Once chilled, rim the edge of a glass with chocolate syrup and dip it into the crushed candy canes to create a festive rim. Fill the glass with ice and pour the chocolate peppermint mixture over the ice. Top with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with chocolate shavings and a sprinkle of crushed candy canes. Serve with a festive straw and enjoy this indulgent chocolate peppermint mocktail!

'Tis the season to be merry! Spreading the joy of Christmas and adding on to the festive fervour, Chef Aji Joseph, Head - Culinary Development, FreshToHome has curated some delicious, easy to prepare recipes.

Coconut Crumbed Prawn

Ingredients (with quantity):

Paprika powder - 1 tbspMustard powder - 1 tspGarlic chop - half tspWater - 1 tbspRefined oil - 1 tbspMaida / flour - 2 tspEgg - 1 eggLemon juice - 1 tspSalt - a pinchPrawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gmsBreadcrumbs - 100 gmsDesiccated coconut - 50 gmsOil for deep frying - 500 ml

Method:

In a bowl, mix together pakrika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida / flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine pasteDeshell and devein the prawn. Retain the tail Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut together in a plate Take the prawn one by one holding the tail and coat it with breadcrumb-coconut mixtureMake sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs One by one coat all the prawns and keep aside In a sauce pan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawn one by one into the hot oilFry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colourServe hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or ones choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream

Ingredients (with quantity)

For Chicken marination:

Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gmsSalt - to tasteWhite pepper powder - 1 pinchFlour - 1 tbspOlive oil - 3 tbsp

For sauce

Butter - 20 gmsGarlic slice - 5 clovesCelery slices - 1 stickOnion slice - half onionSundried tomato slices - 10 gmsFlour - 1 tbspWater - 100 mlCream - 250 mlWhite pepper powder - 2 pinchSalt to tasteCheddar cheese - 50 gmsParsley (chop) - 1 tbsp

Method:

Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and mix with all the ingredients required for marination and keep aside Heat up a non-stick fry pan and add butter Add garlic slices and saute to a slight brown Add the sliced onion and celery and saute Once the onions are translucent, place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill on both sides While the chicken is getting grilled, cut the sundried tomato to smaller pieces and add to the chicken Then add water and mix well Once the water starts to boil, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce till the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken Add the cheddar cheese and parsely and stir Allow the sauce to thicken and transfer to a plate to be served with a potato mash and sauteed vegetables

