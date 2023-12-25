Bollywood Inspired Christmas Outfits

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) The holiday season is filled with joy and happiness, from exchanging gifts and cards with loved ones to preparing festive sweets and drinks, among many other activities. But what should to wear to the yearly family get-together? To give you more possibilities, here is a list of Bollywood inspired styles:

1950s glam by Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is effortlessly able to pull off any stylish look. She consistently demonstrates her outstanding sense of style experimentation, and she wore the 1950s vintage polka dot ensemble with beauty that it's hard to argue that it's from that era.

Power dressing like Sara Ali Khan

For this Christmas party, Sara Ali Khan shows us how to look hot but still very put together in a red pantsuit from the 1960s. A subdued makeup and minimal accessories make your ensemble pop. Thus, it's a simple yet gorgeous look to emulate.

Feminine grace like Sonam Kapoor

For this Christmas party, Sonam Kapoor's polka dotted red shirt paired with a black skirt and pointed flats is all it takes to make a statement

Femme Fatale Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks stylish as she dresses up sequin blazer. Sequins are a party essential, according to a 1980s fashion memo, and everyone looks great in them.

Shraddha Kapoor rocks the 1990s

Shraddha Kapoor has a sophisticated yet laid-back 1990s style. A lovely yet effortless look may be achieved with a maroon velvet dress, smooth hair, and no accessories.

Alia Bhatt a GenZ pro

Alia looks amazing in this versatile option that is perfect for any event. Choose this backless, noodle-strap dress as a Gen Z outfit for the ideal Christmas party. The pleats and the yellow abstract design are the ideal accent pieces.

