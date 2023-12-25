‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Loses Cool, Breaks Vase As Mannara Talks About His ‘Outside Friend’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Munawar Faruqui will be seen losing his cool at Mannara Chopra, after she mentions his“outside friend.”

In the upcoming episode, Mannara will be seen telling Vicky that she isn't the same Mannara who came inside the house.

“Main toh bhikaran ho gayi yaar.”

Munawar, who is sitting in the garden area with Ayesha Khan, then replies to Mannara by saying:“You think this is very classy.”

Mannara says no, "It is very trashy."

Ayesha gets into the fight and says that she is playing the game not individually but with the help of others.

Mannara then replies that Ayesha should have come in the next season and added:“Jaisai shayad unki baahar ki friend aaye agle saal individually.”

Munawar loses his cool and walks towards Mannara asking:“Kaun outside friend?” and then breaks a glass vase kept on the table. He adds that she should not bring her into all this.

To which, Mannara replies:“Main laungi. Mainai kuch galat nahi bola.”

Munawar then tells her to shut up.

