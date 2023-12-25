Salman Khan Shakes A Leg At His Own Songs At Arbaaz Khan’S Wedding Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan tied the nuptial knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony, and his brother Salman Khan stole the show with his moves to his own songs.

The couple had a little bash attended by their closest friends and family members at Arpita and Aayush's residence. Salman made a solid entry to the party. A video of the actor dancing with the newlyweds to 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' is doing rounds on the Internet.

Salman can be seen shaking a leg with Arbaaz's wife Sshura Khan and his son Arhaan. He also danced to songs like 'Jagg Ghumeya' from 'Sultan' and 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Salman was dressed in a grey Pathani suit and grooved to the tracks as he looked in a jolly mood celebrating his brother's wedding.

Earlier, Arbaaz shared the first official wedding pictures on his social media. He wrote in the caption:“In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have son Arhaan together. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

