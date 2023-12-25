Ananya Panday’S Christmas Celebration Is A Feast Of Friendship, Food & Laughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who had recently purchased her new 'dream home', shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her friends, saying she couldn't be more grateful.

Ananya, who enjoys a fanbase of 24.6 million followers on photo sharing application Instagram, gave a glimpse into the holiday season. She can be seen wearing a pink sweater and a Christmas headband.

The 'Khaali Peeli' actress dropped a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, table full of Christmas delicacies, cakes, and a small Santa.

She captioned the post as:“first Christmas at my home secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends.. couldn't be more grateful.”

The house of the 'Gehraiyaan' actress has been designed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, and designer Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is set to premiere on Netflix from December 26.

The coming of age drama is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Vikram Aditya Motwane's untitled movie, and the web series 'Call Me Bae'.

