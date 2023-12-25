Cocktails To Relish On This Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) For those planning Christmas brunch, you might want to go for one of the best cocktail recipes to host your guest. Here is a list of holiday cocktails you can choose from, you'll love sipping and savoring one of these spirited Christmas drinks throughout the season.

PEPPERMINT CANDY XPRESSO

Ingredients

3-4 Candy cane45ml Uluvka Vodka45ml MeukowXpresso15ml Cream

Method

Insert Candy Canes in Uluvka Vodka and let it infuse for about 2 hours Ice to an old fashion glass, add the candy cane infused Uluvka Vodka, MeukowXpresso and top it up with cream.

Garnish

Rim the glass with cream and crushed candy cane.

CHAI MEUKOW

Ingredients

45ml Meukow VS20ml Elderflower syrup50ml Apple juice15ml Lemon juice20ml Masala Chai syrup

Method

Place all the ingredients into the shaker. Shake strongly the mix into a highball glass filled with ice.

Garnish

Gently put a strip of dried apple and a stick of cinnamon.

HOLIDAY SELECT SPRITZ

Ingredients

60ml Select Aperitivo90ml What the Fox Sparkling wineMuddled Fresh StrawberrySprig of RosemaryIce

Method

Muddle the strawberries in a glass jar and strain the juice. Start by carefully pouring the Muddled Strawberry & Select Aperitivo into your Christmas ornament ball (available in market). You can also add edible glitter if you wish to a wine glass fill it with ice cubes, pour What the Fox Sparkling Wine into the glass. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary for a festive touch the Christmas ornament in the wine glass. When you're ready to enjoy, pour the filled ornament mixture into the wine glass.

