7 Ways To Make The Most Of The Festive Fervour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) India, with its rich cultural heritage, is a tapestry of traditions, and Christmas is a vibrant thread weaving its enchanting spell across this diverse landscape. Unique celebrations unfurl in every nook and cranny, painting the country in a kaleidoscope of festive hues. The spirit of Christmas serves as a unifying force, effortlessly transcending cultural boundaries and bringing people together in a joyous celebration of love and togetherness.

Adding an extra layer of vigour to the festivities, infusing the touch of magic into Christmas celebrations becomes paramount. Whether you find joy in indoor festivities or revel in the great outdoors, we have curated a list of activities to infuse fun into your celebrations, ensuring a memorable and spirited Christmas for all.

Spend quality time at home with loved ones:

Christmas beckons the entire family to come together for a heart-warming celebration. Seize the festive spirit by exchanging gifts, sharing laughter, and basking in the joy of togetherness. Amplify the holiday vibes by adorning your home and introducing a charming Christmas tree into the mix. Delve into the warmth of the season by reading Christmas stories with your loved ones and harmonizing in joyous carols – a perfect way to cherish quality time together. Engaging activities, such as baking cookies or enjoying romcom movies, add an extra layer of merriment.

Take a stroll in the Markets immersed in Christmas spirit.

December unfolds with a crisp chill, accompanied by the enchanting spirit of Christmas, turning markets into veritable wonderlands for delightful exploration. Immerse yourself in the holiday cheer by exploring Delhi's Khan Market or Santushti Complex (Chanakyapuri). Mumbai boasts the vibrant Christmas energy of Crawford Market, and The IC Colony markets, while central Kolkata invites you to discover the festive wonders of new market.

Step into unique shops adorned in festive red and white, illuminated by fairy lights, offering thoughtful gifts that add an extra layer of magic to your celebrations. Amidst the lively ambience of these bustling markets, be sure to capture the enchanting moments, creating lasting memories.

Explore picturesque Cafés with Christmas decorations

Discover the holiday magic as many cafes in town transform into an enchanting Christmas-themed dreamland.

In Delhi, dive into the festive spirit by exploring picturesque cafes like Café the Flora, Diggin Café for a truly mesmerizing experience. Olive Bar & Kitchen and the Sassy Spoon Café can provide an escape from the busy Mumbai life. In Kolkata iconic spots like Flurys or The Tea Trove are tranquil locations for a relaxed time with loved ones. Additionally, Mrs. Magpie and Paris Café offer charming tearoom vibes. In Jaipur, enjoy your Christmas at Taruveda Bistro, Nibs Café, Chocolataria and Anokhi Café.

These cafes have a cozy ambience, and you can sip on a warm cup of hot chocolate while surrounded by twinkling lights and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. The charming outdoor seating areas in these Cafés are adorned with festive garlands and ornaments, creating a magical atmosphere that will make your holiday season unforgettable.

Enjoy a Christmas feast at the ITC Kohenur:

Indulge in the festive spirit and treat your senses to a celebratory Christmas feast at ITC Kohenur, as their award-winning dining outlets unfold a culinary extravaganza. Whether you prefer the charm of exquisite a la carte offerings, the leisurely indulgence of a delectable brunch, or a festive dinner buffet, ITC Kohenur's culinary experts have crafted an experience that promises to elevate your Christmas mood. Revel in the joy of the season surrounded by the warm ambiance of ITC Kohenur, where every dish is a celebration, and every moment is an opportunity to create lasting memories.

Keep your health a priority during Christmas:

As the winter chill descends, strengthen your health and keep the Christmas festivities vibrant with the added support of mineral supplements. Embracing the season of joy doesn't mean compromising on well-being. Stay hydrated and ensure your body receives the nutrients it requires to stay resilient during the colder months. Let the warmth of the holiday season be complemented by the internal warmth of good health.

Dress Up in festival spirit and Spread Cheer:

Embrace the Christmas spirit by dressing up in holiday attire and spreading joy with your friends and family. Whether it is a Santa hat or a reindeer sweater, dressing up in the festival spirit brings an extra layer of joy to the festivities. The harmonious blend of red, green, and gold combine to create an aesthetic that reflects the vibrancy of the season. So, step into the season, wrap yourself in the colours of celebration, and become an embodiment of the holiday spirit. After all, spreading cheer is a gift and you should do it more often.

Making the most of the occasion by capturing these precious moments ensures your memories are preserved in high-quality photos and videos. This way, you can relive these joyful holiday moments for years to come.

Attend a special Christmas Eve midnight mass at a Church

Experience the serene beauty of Christmas while thanking the Almighty. Attend a midnight mass at one of the many incredible churches in major Indian cities. In Delhi, the Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Stephen's Church open their doors to those seeking a spiritual experience. In Goa, revel in the grandeur of the Holy Cross Shrine and the Church of Saint Cajetan. Kolkata boasts the stunning St. Paul's Cathedral along with the historic Basilica of the Holy Rosary.

These churches beautifully decorate their interiors with lights and ornaments, creating a serene and joyous atmosphere. It is a wonderful way to connect with the community and experience the true spirit of Christmas. Singing Christmas carols at the church along with the crowd will make the festivities even more enjoyable.

