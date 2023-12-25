Jingle All The Downloads: Leawo's Christmas Carnival Unwraps Up To 93% Off Cleverget All

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

From the trimming of the tree to the exchange of heartfelt gifts, Christmas traditions create a tapestry of warmth and nostalgia. It's a season that encourages us to come together, sharing laughter and creating memories that will be cherished for years to come. In the spirit of festive cheer, Leawo Software, a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, invites the global community to partake in a digital celebration like no other – 2023 Christmas Sales & Promotion . This joyous occasion marks the launch of exclusive offers, headlined by an extraordinary up to 93% discount on the highly acclaimed CleverGet All-in-one 15. As we wrap up the year, Leawo aims to redefine your multimedia experience with this unmissable holiday treat.

How to Participate:

Customers can conveniently access Leawo's official webpage by clicking the entrance above and explore a wide range of products to find their desired ones. During the payment process, the discount will be automatically applied, ensuring a seamless and trouble-free experience for customers looking to acquire software tools without the hassle of manual discount calculations. No additional fees are needed to participate in this event.

What Can Do with Video Downloader?

CleverGet is a powerful online video downloading program that can download videos from more than 1000 websites at 6 times higher download speeds. The CleverGet is so powerful that most online videos can be downloaded including free and paid service. Besides, the CleverGet has a built-in web browser that allows users to browse online Video downloads and playback. For example, there was no difficulty downloading YouTube Music or downloading videos from the sites to download cartoon . In addition, it provides some convenient downloading settings, users can set the maximum download task, change the home page to any site they like. Before downloading, the Leawo Video Downloader provides detailed information about the downloaded video, such as the name, size, format, and resolution of the Video. If customers have downloaded the music video, they can make use of the Leawo Video Converter to convert the video to audio formats such as MP3.

Discount and Availability

CleverGet is currently offering a bundle discount of 93% off for all downloader modules. This means that customers can purchase the entire package for $229.95, instead of the full price of $3498. Additionally, individual downloader modules such as Video Downloader, Amazon Downloader, Netflix Downloader, Max Downloader, and Hulu Downloader are available for 50% off on the top-seller page.

Both Windows and Mac versions are available on CleverGet's official website, where free trial version is also downloadable. Free trial version available on official website will dispel customers' concern that the Video Downloader can work well before they decide to purchase it.

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.