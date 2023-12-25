Invaders Plan To Apply Soviet Practices In Schools Across Occupied Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily captured part of Luhansk region, Russian invaders plan to divide schoolchildren into age groups by the Soviet-era principle and increase the number of patriotic education tutors.

That's according to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

The relevant decision to launch a pilot project was agreed with the Russian president's administration. A proposal has been filed to designate different age groups at schools, assigning names to each such group.

The Russians also plan to increase the number of tutors, tasked with emphasizing modern history during patriotic education classes.

Meanwhile, in Starobilsk, the invaders are forcing locals who have not obtained Russian passports to obtain IDs of“foreign citizens” or“stateless persons”. They shall be valid for 12 months and delay deportation due to kick off on July 1, 2024. In fact, the invaders are systematizing personal data on the number of residents who have not obtained Russian citizenship, the administration stressed.

According to Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, the enemy is again actively employing manned aviation and drones, attacking Ukraine's positions.

In particular, the Serebrianske Forestry was subjected to Russian airstrikes as the enemy fails to achieve gains on the ground. In total, Russian troops opened fire on Ukrainian defenders and liberated villages more than 150 times, launching 569 rounds, targeting Bilohorivka and Nevske.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily captured territory of Luhansk region, the Russians are forcing local residents and convicts held in local colonies into the invasion army's assault squads.