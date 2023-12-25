Thirty-Three People, Including Two Children, Evacuated From Kherson Region's Embattled Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region on Saturday, December 23, a total of 33 people, including two children, were evacuated to safer areas.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Thirty-three residents, including two children, were evacuated from de-occupied territories of Kherson region. "Seven people left by train, 26 by car," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, December 24, three people were killed and nine were injured as a result of a Russian shelling of Kherson.

Photo: t.me/minre_ua