Thirty-Three People, Including Two Children, Evacuated From Kherson Region's Embattled Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region on Saturday, December 23, a total of 33 people, including two children, were evacuated to safer areas.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Thirty-three residents, including two children, were evacuated from de-occupied territories of Kherson region. "Seven people left by train, 26 by car," the report says. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, December 24, three people were killed and nine were injured as a result of a Russian shelling of Kherson.
Photo: t.me/minre_ua
