Turkmen Citizens Increasingly Visiting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Azerbaijan
received a total of about 2,486 Turkmen citizens in October this
year, Trend reports.
According to the data provided by Azerbaijan's State Tourism
Agency, these figures are more than 52 percent higher than the
value of the same period last year (1,638 people).
At the same time, the number of Turkmen citizens who visited
Azerbaijan from January through November this year amounted to
23,401 people, demonstrating an increase of more than 2.4 times
compared to the same period of the previous year of 9,505
people.
During this particular period, Azerbaijan received a total of
187,843 foreign visitors, which indicates a significant increase of
17 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous
year, when the number of visitors amounted to 160,467 people.
Meanwhile, the number of Turkmen citizens who visited Azerbaijan
last year exceeded 11,188, demonstrating an increase of more than
four times compared to the figures of 2,738 in 2021.
