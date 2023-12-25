Turkmen Citizens Increasingly Visiting Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Azerbaijan received a total of about 2,486 Turkmen citizens in October this year, Trend reports.

According to the data provided by Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, these figures are more than 52 percent higher than the value of the same period last year (1,638 people).

At the same time, the number of Turkmen citizens who visited Azerbaijan from January through November this year amounted to 23,401 people, demonstrating an increase of more than 2.4 times compared to the same period of the previous year of 9,505 people.

During this particular period, Azerbaijan received a total of 187,843 foreign visitors, which indicates a significant increase of 17 percent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, when the number of visitors amounted to 160,467 people.

Meanwhile, the number of Turkmen citizens who visited Azerbaijan last year exceeded 11,188, demonstrating an increase of more than four times compared to the figures of 2,738 in 2021.