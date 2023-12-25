Kyrgyzstan Unveils Year-End Expectations For GDP And Inflation Rate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Kyrgyzstan
expects the country's GDP growth rate to reach 4.5 percent in the
end of 2023, propelled by sectors such as industry and services,
Trend reports.
Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar
Amangeldiev, said this during a press conference evaluating the
outcomes of the year 2023.
"Furthermore, the inflation rate (December 2023 vs. December
2022) is expected to be less than 10 percent, impacted by
continuous food inflation deceleration on the one hand, and
sustained high levels of inflation expectations and stable core
inflation on the other," he added.
The minister highlighted that according to preliminary estimates
by the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan's GDP totaled
1.072 trillion soms ($12 billion) from January through November
2023, with a real growth rate of 4.4 percent.
"For the first 11 months of this year, production increased in
construction by 14.3 percent, services by 5.6 percent, industry by
1.6 percent, and agriculture by 0.3 percent," the minister
added.
Amangeldiev mentioned that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan was affected by
external factors such as geopolitical tensions, conflicts, the
impact of secondary sanctions, and significant climate changes in
the region. Nevertheless, the country's internal potential and
adaptation to external and internal factors facilitated sustained
economic growth.
