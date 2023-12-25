               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyrgyzstan Unveils Year-End Expectations For GDP And Inflation Rate


12/25/2023 1:10:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Kyrgyzstan expects the country's GDP growth rate to reach 4.5 percent in the end of 2023, propelled by sectors such as industry and services, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said this during a press conference evaluating the outcomes of the year 2023.

"Furthermore, the inflation rate (December 2023 vs. December 2022) is expected to be less than 10 percent, impacted by continuous food inflation deceleration on the one hand, and sustained high levels of inflation expectations and stable core inflation on the other," he added.

The minister highlighted that according to preliminary estimates by the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan's GDP totaled 1.072 trillion soms ($12 billion) from January through November 2023, with a real growth rate of 4.4 percent.

"For the first 11 months of this year, production increased in construction by 14.3 percent, services by 5.6 percent, industry by 1.6 percent, and agriculture by 0.3 percent," the minister added.

Amangeldiev mentioned that in 2023, Kyrgyzstan was affected by external factors such as geopolitical tensions, conflicts, the impact of secondary sanctions, and significant climate changes in the region. Nevertheless, the country's internal potential and adaptation to external and internal factors facilitated sustained economic growth.

MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search