Peace Deal Does Not Imply Gaining Full-Out Solution - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A peace treaty
does not mean a 100 percent solution to everything, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with AzTV,
Trend reports.
According to him, Azerbaijan is the driving force behind all
initiatives linked to the peace treaty.
"The process is not dependent on one side's desire. It is
critical that both parties take appropriate action in this
situation. We are keenly following the signals of Armenia's
political leadership following the full restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty. We're also getting some favorable feedback," he
said.
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.