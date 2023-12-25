Iranian Currency Rates For December 25

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 20 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to December 24. The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,199 rials.

Currency Rial on December 25 Rial on December 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,307 53,347 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,065 49,081 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,200 4,198 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,117 4,117 1 Danish krone DKK 6,204 6,204 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,261 136,098 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,862 14,846 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,483 29,501 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,301 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,644 31,649 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,431 26,431 1 South African rand ZAR 2,275 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,439 1,438 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,547 28,552 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,727 31,715 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,317 38,312 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,289 1,289 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,559 31,532 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,756 8,756 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,891 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 121,477 121,464 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,072 9,071 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,371 32,344 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,199 46,273 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,187 9,186 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,627 15,627 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 601 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,741 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,812 75,811 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 472,325 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,400 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,472 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

