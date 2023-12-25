Azerbaijani National NGO Forum Launching Regional Forums

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijani
National NGO Forum is launching regional forums, Trend reports.
The first such event will take place today in Lankaran, bringing
together representatives from NGOs in the district.
Rauf Zeyni, President of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum,
stated that the main purpose of regional forums is to assess the
requirements and conditions in the areas on the spot.
The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum's regional forums are
scheduled to resume on December 26 in Guba, December 27 in Shaki,
December 29 in Ganja, and January 8, 2024, in Nakhchivan.
The national forum will convene a countrywide forum in Baku on
January 10.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25122023000187011040ID1107654535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.