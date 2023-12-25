AAFT Breaks Its Own Record With The Launch Of 119Th Batch In Short Term Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a remarkable achievement, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) has set a new milestone in the field of film, television, and media training by inaugurating its 119th batch of creative courses. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of AAFT, expressed pride in the faculty, administration, and management for their support in creating this unprecedented record.



Addressing the students of AAFT University during the inauguration, Bhikkhu Sanghasena, the founder of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Ladakh, emphasized the pivotal role of compassion in various career paths. He urged the young students to transcend self-centered interests and cultivate a global vision.



ï¿1⁄2This century is the century of Asia, and within Asia, it is the century of India. The young generation of India, under the great leadership of our country, must prepare themselves to lead the world with our most ancient treasures ï¿1⁄2 wisdom of Compassion, Ahimsa, Maitri, meditation, Yoga, and the culture of peace. We can no longer remain spectators to ongoing brutal wars,ï¿1⁄2 Bhikkhu Sanghasena stated.



He commended and applauded Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder and chancellor of AAFT, for his remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions to the nation and the world.



Renowned author Diwakar Goel and Lali Sahni, former Advisor to the Ministry of HRD and Tedex Speaker, shared their experiences with the aspiring students.



Bhikkhu Sanghasena drew comparisons between Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s commanding presence and the voices of Swami Vivekananda, his profound knowledge of Sanskrit and Sanskriti with Maharishi Valmiki, and his awe-inspiring personality likened to the superstar Amitabh Bachchan.



The International Film and Television Club, a part of AAFT, honored Bhikkhu Sanghasena, Lali Sahni, and Diwakar Goel with its Lifetime Membership, recognizing their significant contributions to the industry.



This achievement not only marks a significant milestone for AAFT but also underscores its commitment to providing quality education and training in the creative arts.



