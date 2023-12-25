(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA)

1967 -- Kuwait Trade Union Federation was established including workers of the 15 public sector and labor unions of the petroleum and petrochemical industries.

1978 -- Saqer Al-Rushood, a renwoned Kuwaiti actor and director, died in a car accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at age of 37. The deceased worked as a theater advisor at Ministry of Information. He contributed to establishment of Arabian Gulf Theater troupe. His first play was in 1961, and offered 23 plays in total. He was named best director at Damascus Theater Festival in 1970.

1990 -- Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) countries affirmed, at end of their summit in Doha, Qatar, the importance of Iraq's unconditional withdrawal from State of Kuwait. Then Saudi King Fahad bin Abdulaziz announced: "We have made a decision on return of Kuwait peacefully if possible or by force when it is left alone." 1991 -- In its first day since establishment under Kuwait Science Club's umbrella, the diving team recovered a sunken ship in Fahaheel area.

2000 -- Kuwait Oil Company began operation of gathering center 27, west of Kuwait, with a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day.

2001 -- Kuwait Blood Bank announced application of an international system enabling identification of donated blood, making State of Kuwait the first country in the Middle East to apply this system which allowed it export and import some rare blood types with European countries.

2003 -- Kazma SC won Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi's football Cup after beating Al-Arabi SC 1-0.

2005 -- Chairman of Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Yusuf Al-Hjii won King Faisal King Faisal International Award for Serving Islam.

2008 -- Kuwait SC won the 5th Gulf billiards championship, bagging four gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

2011 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health signed an agreement with Johns Hopkins University to transfer expertise to some hospitals in Kuwait.

2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a loan agreement valued at USD 98.4 million with Tunisia for road projects.

2018 -- The water research center of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research acquired a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for water desalination technology.

2019 -- Kuwaiti national team won an Arab fencing championship held in Kuwait.

2022 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced its first export of advanced, "Winter grade" diesel fuel that was produced for the European markets especially during the Winter. (end) za