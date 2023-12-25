Joe Jonas Spotted In London After Bringing Kids To Sophie Turner For Christmas

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Pop star Joe Jonas has been spotted in London after bringing his daughters to their mother Sophie Turner earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the British actress gets to spend time with the kids on Christmas and the New Year holiday in the UK.

Thus, the Jonas Brothers member brought the children overseas on December 17, reports aceshowbiz.

The children will be with the 'Game of Thrones' alum through January 7, when they will have to return to New York City.

Instead of flying back to the U.S. before the holidays, Joe apparently stays in England after leaving his kids with their mother as he was recently seen at London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

It remains to be seen if Joe and Turner will reunite for the holidays or if the 34-year-old father of two will at least get to see his children on Christmas. Per their temporary child custody agreement, the estranged couple is splitting holiday duties with Joe having spent Halloween and Thanksgiving with his two little girls.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage. The actress then sued her ex for alleged "wrongful detention," accusing him of refusing to allow their daughters to return to England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement that will run until January 7.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October.

Following the custody agreement, a source told Us Weekly: "They're on the path to healing and to being healthy co-parents. They're both on the same page. They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution."

--IANS

dc/kvd