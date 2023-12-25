Dolly Parton Talks About Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer Dolly Parton revealed about some procedures that she regrets.

"Every now and then you'll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again," Parton told Saga Magazine for its January 2024 issue, reports aceshowbiz.

"It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it's a month."

Parton also divulged when she would go under the knife.

"If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it," she declared.

In November, Parton stated on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' that she tries not to "overdo" plastic surgery in case things go wrong.

"I always say, 'Just find the best doctors. You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good," she said.

"I try to do just little bits at a time - I don't do like really big stuff," the music icon continued. "I do fillers, Botox ... only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."

