Relatively Cold Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Relatively cold weather conditions are expected countrywide, on Friday, while warm conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will south-easterly moderate, the JMD added.The department warned of low-visibility during morning hours due to fog formation in hilly areas and Badia regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 14 degrees Celsius during the day, and a low of 7 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees, sliding to 16 degrees at night.