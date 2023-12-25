(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The French spy
network in Azerbaijan has been exposed. The same network was also
conducting activities in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and a number of
nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
How did the French agent network work?
The French embassy housed the agent network. They gathered
intelligence on delegates from several countries. The network tried
to broaden its sphere of influence in the region by identifying new
targets.
Many network members had previously served or were presently
serving in Azerbaijan, and others worked in other nations and
prominent international organizations.
How was the French agent network exposed in Azerbaijan?
Azerbaijan's security forces have always been professional. The
disclosure of a massive agent network of French special services in
Azerbaijan is the product of hard work by Azerbaijan's special
services.
As a result of the efforts of Azerbaijan's special services, a
French citizen, who had been a non-staff member of the French spy
network for many years, willingly worked with Azerbaijan's law
enforcement authorities. The source revealed a wealth of crucial
information, as well as documentation and documents pertaining to
the activity of French agents.
Several people have been arrested.
A number of people involved in intelligence activities relating
to Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbaijan have been arrested as part of
the criminal case, and others are being investigated by
Azerbaijan's special services.
Extensive information about this is scheduled to be released
soon.
The disclosure of the French agent network in Azerbaijan is seen
as yet another blunder by Macron's administration. The French
President fired Bernard Émié, the Director-General of External
Security. The exposure of French spies in the Caucasus is one of
the key reasons for the dismissal.
The acquired facts demonstrate once again that the French
authorities engage in the internal affairs of individual states
while disregarding international law. Macron's government has
already failed in every sector, from Africa to the Caucasus.
Macron's misguided approach continues to wreak havoc on France's
international standing.
