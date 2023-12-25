In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Air Defense Forces Engage Incoming Aerial Targets Overnight Monday

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rang out in Odesa on Sunday night, and an air raid alert went off in the city.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.