In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Air Defense Forces Engage Incoming Aerial Targets Overnight Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched one-way attack drones at a number of regions in Ukraine late Sunday.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces were activated, according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense is operating loudly!" reads the report. Read also: Sumy
air defense unit receives five all-terrain pickup truck
As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rang out in Odesa on Sunday night, and an air raid alert went off in the city.
Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine
MENAFN25122023000193011044ID1107654496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.