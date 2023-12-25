               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Air Defense Forces Engage Incoming Aerial Targets Overnight Monday


12/25/2023 12:20:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched one-way attack drones at a number of regions in Ukraine late Sunday.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces were activated, according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense is operating loudly!" reads the report.

Read also: Sumy air defense unit receives five all-terrain pickup truck

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rang out in Odesa on Sunday night, and an air raid alert went off in the city.

Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN25122023000193011044ID1107654496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search