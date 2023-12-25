Only Tokyo Is Expected To See Population Growth In Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The population in all 47 prefectures - with the exception of
Tokyo - is projected to fall from 2020 levels by the year 2050, a
government estimate showed Friday, Azernews reports, citing Japan Times.
Eleven prefectures will each see their population shrink by over
30%, while the number of residents in some 20% of all
municipalities is expected to more than halve, according to the
National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.
Japan's population is expected to fall 17% during the same
period to 104.69 million, the research body of the health ministry
added.
With some regions experiencing significant population decline
likely to face difficulties in maintaining infrastructure and local
governments due to reduced tax revenue and economic contraction,
addressing the declining birthrate and concentration of people in
Tokyo has become a matter of urgency.
Prefectures in northeastern Japan are projected to see the
sharpest population declines, with Akita expected to experience a
41.6% drop to 560,000. Aomori and Iwate are projected to shrink 39%
and 35.3%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Okinawa is expected to see the slowest pace of
decline at 5.2%, followed by three prefectures bordering Tokyo -
Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama - at 7.7%, 9.5% and 9.7%,
respectively.
Tokyo is the only prefecture whose population is projected to
grow from 2020, increasing 2.5% to 14.40 million.
Those age 14 and under are expected to fall 30.8% nationwide,
while 25 prefectures are forecast to have people age 65 and above
account for over 40% of their population by 2050.
Akita Prefecture is also projected to have the highest
proportion of elderly individuals nationwide, reaching 49.9%.
Tokyo is projected to have the lowest share at 29.6%.
Additionally, in 2050, the proportion of individuals age 75 or
older is seen surpassing 20% in all prefectures except Tokyo.
The estimates, based on the 2020 census, track changes in
Japan's population in five-year intervals for 30 years through
2050, categorized by prefecture, city, major city ward, town and
village.
