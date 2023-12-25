Syrian Military Foils Rebel Drone Attacks In Northern Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 25 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian forces thwarted a series of drone attacks launched by“terrorist organisations” in the rural regions of Aleppo and Hama provinces, yesterday, the Syrian army said in a statement.

Units of the armed forces, stationed in the countryside areas, defended villages and towns against the aerial onslaught, destroying seven drones, the statement said.

The rebels in northern Syria, particularly in the north-western province of Idlib, have recently intensified drone attacks against government-controlled areas.

The deadliest one took place in early Oct, when a drone attack killed over 80 military personnel and civilians, during a graduation event at a military academy in the Homs province.– NNN-SANA