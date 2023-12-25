Minimum Temperature Remains Below Zero, Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) Minimum temperature remained several notches below the freezing point on Monday as intense cold wave swept Kashmir.

A Meteorological (MeT) department statement said,“Minimum temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city today while it was minus 2.6 and minus 4.3 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively.

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 6.7 and Kargil minus 8.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

“Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 8.1, Batote 5.9, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 6.2 as the minimum temperature.”

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' started here on December 21 and will end on January 30.

