Iraq's Water Reserve Is At Lowest In Decades, Minister Says

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Iraq's water reserve is at its lowest level in decades, the government said, as the nation continues talks with neighboring Iran and Turkey to increase the flows to meet domestic consumption.

"In 2018, we had (reserves) double of what we have this year” Oun Thiab, minister of water resources, said at a press conference, without giving the exact amount of water reserves.

He said the ministry has started build up the reserves via technology that helps conserve water, especially that used for agriculture. He said he hoped the initiative will help Iraq, crossed by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, get through next summer's growing season.

Iraq has been in ongoing talks with Iran and Turkey over water issues, an increasing concern amid climate change.

After cutting off much of the water supply that runs into Iraq, Iran agreed earlier this year to re-release water flow from the Karun River. No agreement has been reached with Turkey.

"The water problem is as dangerous as confronting ISIS, and so the government is serious about resolving this problem,” Thiab said.