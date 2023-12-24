(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) AsiaPresswire Launches Revolutionary GPT-PRHelper 1.2 - Unlocking Unrivaled Global Press Release Distribution Powers



SINGAPORE, Dec 22, 2023

AsiaPresswire , a leading press release distribution service provider, has announced the launch of GPT-PRHelper 1.2 - a groundbreaking AI-powered press release assistant that automates and turbocharges every step of the press release process, from writing to optimized distribution.







This major upgrade supercharges the capabilities of the already category-defining GPT-PRHelper platform. While the first version sparked a revolution in AI-generated press release drafting, version 1.2 takes things to the next level by unlocking unprecedented

press release distribution powers.



"We've taken press release creation and distribution to extraordinary new heights," commented Bruce Wong, CTO of AsiaPresswire. "Leveraging the immense power of natural language processing and neural networks, GPT-PRHelper 1.2 can now instantly analyze press release content to identify precision-targeted media contacts and outlets across 21 languages. It then actively pushes the release directly into their inboxes for maximum visibility. No other platform comes close in enabling this level of instant, hyper-targeted global reach."

He added, "Essentially, GPT-PRHelper 1.2 acts as your very own personalized PR distribution manager - determining exactly who should receive your press release and directly delivering it to them. This is distribution precision and efficiency is unprecedented, and it translates press releases into guaranteed media impact."

Revolutionary Distribution Power

While AI-optimized press release writing has captured headlines recently, expert analysis agrees that distribution capabilities are what truly set GPT-PRHelper 1.2 apart.

Leveraging state-of-the-art natural language processing and neural networks, the GPT-PRHelper engine can instantly analyze press release content like industry, categories and keywords. It then uses this metadata to identify targeted media contacts, journalists, news aggregators and social media influencers relevant to the content.

Within seconds, GPT-PRHelper 1.2 pushes the press release directly into the inboxes of this hyper-targeted distribution list across email, news platforms and social channels in the language of their choice - ensuring global saturation.

This distribution precision was never before possible, with PR distribution previously relying on generic media contact lists rather than AI-powered personalized determination.

Flawless Writing & Global Translation

And GPT-PRHelper 1.2 matches its unrivaled distribution capabilities with continue improvements to its pioneering press release writing functionalities.

The GPT-powered AI engine can now instantly generate engaging, high-quality first draft press releases in seconds based simply on a title and input keywords. The press releases are optimized to grab media attention and drive readership from the first sentence.

GPT-PRHelper 1.2 then allows users to easily refine and polish the AI-generated first drafts with its integrated editing and proofreading features. The system highlights potential spelling, grammar and consistency issues for correction while providing smart revision recommendations.

Additionally, the platform offers one-click translation across 21 languages, ensuring your press release content resonates around the world to maximize international exposure.

Game Changing End-to-End Press Release Solution



With this latest upgrade, GPT-PRHelper 1.2 has established itself as the undisputed leader in not just AI-powered press release writing, but in enabling unprecedented distribution precision and efficiency.



It is an end-to-end press release solution, effortlessly handling every task from flawless drafting to relentless industry-targeted distribution - saving hours of work while unlocking media impact at a global scale.

No other platform combines state-of-the-art natural language generation with similarly advanced natural language analysis and understanding to actively push content to the most relevant eyes.

GPT-PRHelper 1.2 doesn't just write releases, it guarantees their visibility to simultaneously accelerate brand growth across borders.

About AsiaPresswire

AsiaPresswire provides press release distribution solution for PR firms, agencies, organizations and corporations. Their team of PR, SEO and linking experts help clients use online communications strategically to achieve business goals through planned PR programs. They advise clients on online communication issues affecting reputation and prospects. AsiaPresswire distributes news to media, clipping services, news aggregators and social networks worldwide. They utilize creative communication tools, talent, expertise and resources to deliver value. To learn more about GPT-PRHelper and how it will help global customers in PR distribution , visit

Media Contact

Alex Austin, head of support team

