EUR/USD Forecast: Facing A Huge Barrier Above

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD on Wednesday exhibited a slight pullback, primarily due to the persistent resistance barrier at the 1.10 level.

The market's ability to breach this level would undoubtedly signal a bullish trend. However, the path ahead is laden with volatility and sideways movement as the Christmas holiday approaches, leading to a dwindling trading volume. During this time, traders tend to be less engaged with market developments.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Looking ahead to the coming week, thin trading conditions are anticipated as well. It seems that the time of the year has arrived when market activities settle down, giving way to the holiday season. This doesn't imply that the market is devoid of potential movement; a lack of liquidity can trigger rapid market shifts. Nevertheless, it's expected to be a period of relative quiet in the financial markets, discouraging substantial investments Perspective

Taking a longer-term perspective, it's important to consider that the market's movements may increasingly hinge on interest rate differentials. The Federal Reserve's likely continuation of loose monetary policy in the coming year contrasts with the European Central Bank's comparatively restrained approach. This divergence in monetary policy sets the stage for significant interest rate differentials, which could significantly impact on the euro's value. Additionally, market participants should factor in the trajectory of the market scale when assessing potential future movements.

Furthermore, geopolitical developments must also be considered. The US dollar holds a prominent position as a "safety currency," meaning that in times of uncertainty or adverse events, capital often flows back into the US Treasury markets, bolstering the US dollar's strength. Therefore, it is essential for market participants to closely monitor geopolitical events as they can swiftly influence currency markets.

In the end, the euro's recent performance has been marked by resistance at the 1.10 level and the anticipation of a volatile and sideways market due to the approaching Christmas holiday. The ensuing week is expected to be characterized by thin trading conditions as the year ends. While interest rate differentials and market trajectory are important factors, geopolitical events can also play a pivotal role in influencing the euro's value. As we navigate through this holiday season, the euro's movements will be closely watched by traders and investors alike.





Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.