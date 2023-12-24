USD/JPY Forecast: Fights Against The Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY experienced a modest retreat during Wednesday's trading session, encountering resistance at the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

The market's current behavior reflects a period of uncertainty, as investors grapple with the diverging policies of central banks. This will continue to be a noisy market, and I think this is something that you have to have in the back of your head anytime you press a button in the market.

The ongoing turbulence in the foreign exchange market can be attributed to the challenge of choosing the central bank to follow. The United States central bank has hinted at the possibility of rate cuts in 2024, introducing an element of uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan hesitated to normalize rates this week. This has created a situation where two major economies are pursuing loose monetary policies, leaving investors cautious.

The 200-Day EMA has emerged as a significant level to watch, signaling potential resistance. It's worth noting that during Tuesday's session, the market reached as high as the ¥145 level. A break above this level could pave the way for a move toward the ¥147.33 level, where the 50-Day EMA is located.

On the downside, substantial support lies near the ¥142 level, a level from which the market has previously rebounded. Additionally, an uptrend line in the vicinity adds to the overall support structure. However, the impending Christmas holiday on Monday may contribute to reduced market liquidity, potentially amplifying price fluctuations.

The US dollar market appears poised in the short-term, to see choppy trading characterized by a lack of liquidity. The key price levels to monitor are ¥145 to the upside and ¥142 to the downside. Breaking either of these levels could trigger a subsequent leg higher or lower. In that scenario, we would be looking at a move of 150 pips or more.

Ultimately, the direction of the US dollar will be heavily influenced by interest rates, making it essential for traders to closely follow developments in the 10-year yield in the United States and the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield in Japan. As central banks navigate their monetary policies, market participants must remain vigilant and adaptable to changing conditions in the ever-evolving landscape of foreign exchange trading.





