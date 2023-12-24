EUR/USD Forex Signal: Breakout From Triangle Imminent

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

My previous EUR/USD signal on 12th December could have given a profitable short trade from the bearish reversal at the resistance level at 0773's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1008.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0955, $1.0930, $1.0910, or $1.0848.



Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only.Short Trade IdeaLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair on Tuesday last week, I wrote that if we got two consecutive higher hourly closes above $1.0773 following the London open, the price would be likely to continue rising to $1.0815. If the price closed above $1.0815 at the end of the New York session, that would be a very bullish sign.

This was a good call as the first part did come true and lead to a rise to $1.0815.

The technical picture is no much more bullish as we have seen the US Dollar start to weaken again, and the price here begin to test a very strong and long-term resistance level confluent with the big round number at $1.1000. We are very close to having a confirmed, valid, long-term bullish trend also.

The shorter-term technical show the price remains constrained within a narrowing triangle pennant and it will have to make a breakout soon. This could be the catalyst for a major bullish breakout into long-term highs above $1.1000.

I will be happy to go long here if we get a New York close above the resistance level at $1.1008.

Regarding the USD, there will be a release of Final GDP and Unemplyment Claims data at 1:30pm London time. There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning the EUR.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here is a list of the best Forex brokers worth checking out.