Gold Signal: Markets See Buyers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market exhibited a modest rally during Thursday's trading session, maintaining its upward pressure. On the whole, I remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of gold.

However, it is crucial to factor in the impact of the upcoming holidays, which are likely to drain a significant portion, if not all, of the market's liquidity. Consequently, we can anticipate a relatively subdued performance in the short term, with the coming week potentially characterized by minimal market activity.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

That said, the market should keep a close eye on the $2,050 level above, an area that has presented considerable resistance on multiple occasions. While it appears that we are edging towards that threshold, it's important to acknowledge that the market is more inclined to attract buyers during dips. I think this is the overall outlook for 2024 as well.

Beneath the current price levels, the $2,000 level serves as a solid foundation for the market moving forward. Therefore, any movement in proximity to this level is expected to garner significant attention. Furthermore, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) converges in that vicinity, providing an additional rationale to view it as an attractive buying opportunity. Whenever the market approaches this zone, it is likely to witness a surge in buying interest as traders seek to capitalize on the prospect of acquiring gold at a lower price point Scenario

In the event of a successful breakout above the $2,075 level, it opens the door to a continuation of the overall uptrend. It's important to exercise caution when interpreting the anomaly represented by the sharp wick that occurred on December 4, as it likely resulted from a temporary lack of liquidity in the market.

At this juncture, breaking above the $2,075 level would signify a strengthening of the ongoing uptrend, and it's advisable not to place excessive reliance on the aforementioned wick as a reliable indicator of market dynamics.

In the end, while I maintain a positive outlook for gold in the long term, the holiday season may introduce periods of limited market activity. Nonetheless, the $2,050 and $2,000 levels remain pivotal, with the 50-Day EMA providing additional technical support. A breakthrough above $2,075 would signal a continuation of the bullish trend, with the wick anomaly viewed as a momentary deviation from market norms.-p

p-On a daily close above $2050, I am a buyer, aiming for $2075, and a stop loss at $2040.-pimg- alt=Gold title=Gold class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" src=https://www.dailyforex.com/files/gold_22122023_chris.jpeg src= lazy=loading>Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best Forex trading brokers in the industry for you.