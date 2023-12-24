EU Court Sides With Ryanair Over Air France-KLM Aid

The Air France-KLM group's new logo is photographed during the group's 2018 financial year presentation in Paris on February 20, 2019 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) PARIS - A top EU court annulled on Wednesday a pandemic state aid programme for Air France-KLM that had been challenged by Irish rival Ryanair and Malta Air.

The General Court ruled that the European Commission "erred" in approving the French government's financial aid for Air France-KLM.

The group received billions of euros (dollars) from the state after the pandemic grounded the aviation sector in 2020 - money that has since been reimbursed, with interest.

The court noted that Ryanair and Malta Air had argued that the measures were "contrary to EU law".

The two airlines said the commission had "incorrectly defined the beneficiaries" by deciding that neither the group's holding company nor Dutch airline KLM were recipients of that aid.

Air France-KLM said it took note of the ruling.

"Air France-KLM and Air France will carefully study these judgements and assess their implications," the group said in a statement.

"They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union," the statement said.

The General Court previously sided with Ryanair in May in a case against massive government bailouts for German airline Lufthansa and Scandinavia's SAS during the pandemic.



