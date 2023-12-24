Ugandan League Champions Terminate Contract With Coach Neiva

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Dec 25 (IANS) Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC have terminated the contract of their Brazilian coach Leonardo Martins Neiva.

The club made the announcement on Sunday, only five months after Neiva had taken charge, reports Xinhua.

The decision came two days after Vipers SC had suffered a 3-2 home defeat to league leaders BUL Jinja FC.

"Vipers Sports Club informs its stakeholders and public that it has by mutual consent ended its contractual relationship with Leonardo Martins Neiva effective on December 23, 2023. The club would like to thank Neiva for his services during his stay at the Venoms family and wishes him the best in his career development," said a statement from Vipers SC.

During his unveiling ceremony in July, Neiva, who had signed a two-year contract, said he was in Uganda to win more titles with Vipers SC.

His previous spells included those in North America, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and several other countries in Africa.

--IANS